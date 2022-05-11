Sunday 11 January 2026

Late-stage data show promise of passive immunization for newborns

Biotechnology
11 May 2022
lab_test_biotech_research_2021_big

At the annual meeting of the European Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID), Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) is presenting results from a pooled analysis of data for nirsevimab.

The investigational long-acting antibody is designed to protect all infants from birth entering their first RSV season with a single dose.

One of a number of new options being developed by drugmakers looking to address a significant area of unmet medical need, the antibody could tap into a major market opportunity globally.

