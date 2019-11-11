Latest data from Takhzyro trial continue to show HAE prevention

New data being presented at the 2019 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas from November 7-11, showed that Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) injection continued to prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks at a rate similar to that observed in the pivotal HELP Study, in patients who received treatment for a mean duration of 19.7 (0-26.1) months, according to Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4592).
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