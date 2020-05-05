Latest data show Libtayo beneficial in BCC trial

Positive top-line data for a pivotal, single-arm, open-label trial of PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) in patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma (BCC) who had progressed on or were intolerant to prior hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI) therapy were announced today, marking the second non-melanoma skin cancer for which the drug has demonstrated first-in-class data.

Under development by French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and US partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), Libtayo demonstrated clinically-meaningful and durable responses in this group of patients for whom there are no approved treatments. The companies plan regulatory submissions in 2020.

Sanofi’s shares were up 2% at 90.21 euros as marketing were closing today, and Regeneron had increased 5.9% to $573.90 by late morning US trading, though that was likely due to the company posting first-quarter results well ahead of analysts’ expectations.