Latest Pfizer-BioNTech results offer youthful optimism

Biotechnology
31 March 2021
There was further encouraging news on the vaccine front on Wednesday as Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced positive findings on their vaccine from a Phase III trial in adolescents.

In patients aged 12 to 15 years with or without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated. These are topline results from a pivotal trial in 2,260 adolescents.

"The initial results we have seen in the adolescent studies suggest that children are particularly well-protected by vaccination"The vaccine, which is sold under the name Comirnaty, is already approved for adults in much of the world.

