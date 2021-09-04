Launch of new first-in-class products will push RSV market to $6.3 billion by 2030

The market for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prophylaxis is expected to skyrocket from $454.8 million in 2020 to $6.3 billion by 2030 across the eight major markets (8MM: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Australia), expanding at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%.
The main driver of growth will be the launch of multiple first-in-class products, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.
GlobalData’s latest report, ‘ Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Prophylaxis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030’, reveals that the main driver of growth will be the launch of multiple first-in-class products to prevent medically significant RSV infections, including improved single-dose monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), along with maternal, adult, and pediatric RSV vaccines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze