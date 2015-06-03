LDC and Qurient will collaborate on anti-cancer compound

German translational drug discovery organization The Lead Discovery Center GmbH (LDC) and Qurient, a spin-off biotech company from Institute Pasteur Korea (IPK) have signed a licence deal for a novel anti-cancer compound.
The deal provides Qurient with exclusive worldwide rights to a series of highly-selective CDK7 inhibitors discovered at the LDC for the treatment of cancer, inflammation and viral infections. The aim is to advance the approach from the validated lead stage into clinical development. Upon successful proof-of-concept in humans they will jointly identify a suitable partner for follow-on licensing. Under the terms of the agreement LDC will receive an upfront payment and milestone payments upon the achievement of specific development events. In addition, Qurient will fund the future development activities of the collaborative program.
