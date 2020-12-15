Sunday 11 January 2026

Leading Japanese immunology firms invest heavily in digital branding

Biotechnology
15 December 2020
Research from industry analyst GlobalData has found that established players in Japan’s immunology market have a dominant lead in the digital marketing space.

The researchers looked across indications in what is a highly competitive space, with many innovator products available for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and more.

GlobalData said it found a total of 21 innovator products approved in the market, including leading brands such as Remicade (infliximab), Enbrel (etanercept) and Humira (adalimumab).

