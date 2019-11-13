Sunday 11 January 2026

LEO Pharma exercises licensing option with HitGen

Biotechnology
13 November 2019
Danish dermatology specialist Leo Pharma has exercised an option in its collaboration with HitGen, a Chinese company with an early-stage drug discovery platform based on DNA encoded chemical libraries (DELs).

The privately-held drugmaker has opted to exercise an option to license compounds that have been identified using HitGen’s platforms since the original partnership initiated in 2015. A number of novel small molecule leads for an undisclosed target nominated by LEO Pharma are subject of this license.

Under the terms of the collaboration, HitGen will grant exclusive rights to LEO Pharma to develop and commercialize the licensed compounds, which are at various stages of screening, selection, synthesis and validation.

