Sunday 11 January 2026

Lexicon shares dented by fresh FDA rebuke

Biotechnology
3 December 2019
lexicon-pharmaceuticals-large

Texan biopharma Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LXRX) lost more than 10% of its market value on Monday as the company suffered a new setback in the development of Zynquista (sotagliflozin).

Lexicon was partnering with Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) on the development of Zynquista, a dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with type 1 diabetes in combination with insulin, but the French pharma major pulled out of the deal in September.

The companies had hoped that it would be the first oral antidiabetic drug approved in the USA together with insulin therapy to improve glycemic (blood sugar) control in adults with type 1 diabetes. Consensus forecasts from EvaluatePharma suggest Zynquista, if it gains approval, could have sales of $1.16 billion by 2022.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sanofi to pay $260 million to end deal with Lexicon
11 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
EU approves Zynquista for adults with type 1 diabetes
29 April 2019
Biotechnology
Shares splinter as Adamas assesses future for MS drug
18 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Another product acquisition for TerSera Therapeutics
3 August 2020


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze