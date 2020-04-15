Sunday 11 January 2026

LFB inks deal with Xenothera for XAB-19, for treatment of coronavirus infections

Biotechnology
15 April 2020
coronavirus_credit_deposit_photos-_largre

French companies LFB, formerly known as Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies, and biotech Xenothera have signed an agreement for the production by LFB of the first clinical batch of a drug candidate, XAV-19, developed by Xenothera for the treatment of coronavirus infections including COVID-19.

XAV-19 is a mixture of protective antibodies, similar to those produced naturally in humans, that neutralizes the virus and prevents it from multiplying, while avoiding reactions in which antibodies rapidly aggravate the infection instead of treating it. XAV-19 is the result of research by Xenothera using a unique and patented technology to produce antibodies. This technology is already applied in clinical transplantations and R&D programs in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and in the field of cancer.

As part of this agreement, LFB’s bioproduction site located in Alès will mobilize its industrial capacities and expertise in the field of therapeutic protein production to manufacture the first clinical batch of XAV-19. This site, which was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, will prepare clinical batches of XAV-19 for clinical evaluation in the short term.

