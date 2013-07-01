License for Myelin Repair Foundation's Novel Mouse Model granted to Biogen Idec

The USA’s Myelin Repair Foundation (MRF) has granted a non-exclusive sublicense to US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) for the use of its technologies to generate a novel mouse model for all demyelinating diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS).

Biogen Idec will use the MRF technology in its in-house drug discovery programs. It will collaborate with MRF, a non-profit research organization focused on accelerating the discovery and development of myelin repair therapeutics for MS, to improve the licensed technologies to speed clinical development.

Ken Rhodes, Biogen Idec’s vice president of neurology research, said: “Our collaborative efforts with MRF scientists will evaluate drug candidates’ effectiveness in reversing myelin damage and hopefully advance R&D efforts for a new generation of MS therapeutics.”