Likely winners of COVID-19 race are AZ, Gilead and Pfizer, says analyst

More than 1,200 therapeutics and vaccines have entered the research and development (R&D) pipeline since January 2020, and that number grows every week.

According to data and analytics firm GlobalData’s Clinical and Commercial Analyzer tool, which rates the most promising and high-profile assets on a range of clinical and commercial attributes, remdesivir is the clear winner when it comes to therapeutics based on its clinical efficacy and the strength of its developer, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).

Michael Breen, director of infectious diseases and ophthalmology at GlobalData, comments: "The need to address the COVID-19 pandemic is unequivocally being answered by the pharma and biotech industry. A broad-spectrum antiviral, remdesivir is one of a select few agents to show benefit for severe COVID-19 patients owing to its clear mechanism of action, becoming the standard of care in many countries. On the vaccines front, it is a more complicated story.