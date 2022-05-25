Lilly boosted by mirikizumab data in UC

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) closed more than 1% higher on Tuesday after announcing impressive results on mirikizumab in ulcerative colitis (UC) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022.

In the pivotal, Phase III LUCENT-2 study, patients with UC who responded to mirikizumab at 12 weeks achieved and maintained statistically-superior and clinically-meaningful improvements at one year compared to placebo across the primary endpoint of clinical remission and all key secondary endpoints, including bowel urgency severity, using a novel, patient-reported outcome measure.

"These results are particularly meaningful for patients whose TNF inhibitors, tofacitinib or other biologic therapies have failed them"If approved, mirikizumab would become the first and only anti-interleukin (IL)23p19 treatment for people with UC.