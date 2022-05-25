Sunday 11 January 2026

Lilly boosted by mirikizumab data in UC

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) closed more than 1% higher on Tuesday after announcing impressive results on mirikizumab in ulcerative colitis (UC) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022.

In the pivotal, Phase III LUCENT-2 study, patients with UC who responded to mirikizumab at 12 weeks achieved and maintained statistically-superior and clinically-meaningful improvements at one year compared to placebo across the primary endpoint of clinical remission and all key secondary endpoints, including bowel urgency severity, using a novel, patient-reported outcome measure.

"These results are particularly meaningful for patients whose TNF inhibitors, tofacitinib or other biologic therapies have failed them"

If approved, mirikizumab would become the first and only anti-interleukin (IL)23p19 treatment for people with UC.

