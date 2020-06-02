Sunday 11 January 2026

Lilly breaks new ground in anti-COVID-19 development

2 June 2020
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and AbCellera have begun a Phase I study of LY-CoV555, a potential antibody treatment designed to fight COVID-19.

The commencement of clinical testing comes just a few short months after Lilly announced it was  kicking off the project with the Vancouver, Canada-based firm, based around the use of antibodies from former COVID-19 patients.

LY-CoV555, a neutralizing monoclonal antibody directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, is the first candidate to emerge from the collaboration.

