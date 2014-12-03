Thursday 8 January 2026

Lilly in-licenses Zosano’s osteo patch for up to $440 million

Biotechnology
3 December 2014

Privately-held US biotech firm Zosano Pharma has entered into an exclusive agreement with pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to develop ZP-PTH, Zosano's proprietary formulation of parathyroid hormone 1-34 (PTH) using Zosano's microneedle patch system for the treatment of osteoporosis patients, globally.

Zosano has completed a Phase II study of ZP-PTH for the treatment of severe osteoporosis, and plans to move into Phase III development.

Financial terms include $15 million equity investment

