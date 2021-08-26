Lilly inks deal with Lycia on novel lysosomal targeting chimera degraders

August 25, 2021

Pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is expanding its portfolio in the field of targeted protein degradation forging a research and licensing deal with fellow USA-based biotech firm Lycia Therapeutics, which is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics using Lycia's proprietary lysosomal targeting chimera (LYTAC) protein degradation technology.

Lycia uses its next-generation degradation approach to target the untapped extracellular proteome, including cell surface receptors and secreted proteins. The LYTAC platform may enable the development of several therapeutic modalities, including antibodies and small molecules, with the potential to inhibit many targets previously considered intractable across a spectrum of therapeutic areas and diseases.