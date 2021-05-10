Sunday 11 January 2026

Lilly inks licensing pacts with Indian drugmakers for baricitinib

Biotechnology
10 May 2021
eli_lilly_hq_large

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has inked royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licenses to established Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines, Cipla (BSE: 500087), Lupin (BSE: 500257) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715), to expedite availability of its arthritis drug baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

Lilly said it was also in discussions with several other Indian manufacturers for the potential grant of additional voluntary licenses.

"These voluntary licensing agreements will ensure high quality manufacturing and accessibility of baricitinib during this pandemic improving the local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling COVID-19 in India," Lilly said in a statement.

Lilly has recently received permission for restricted emergency use by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for baricitinib to be used in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Lilly’s donation of baricitinib

On May 4, Lilly also announced that an initial donation of 400,000 baricitinib tablets was being made immediately available through the humanitarian aid organization, Direct Relief, to the Indian government for eligible hospitalized COVID-19 patients in India.

Meanwhile, Lilly continues to engage in active dialogue with the regulatory authorities and the Indian government to donate Lilly's anti-COVID-19 treatments, including Lilly's neutralizing antibodies (bamlanivimab and bamlanivimab and etesevimab to be administered together).

"Lilly is committed to supporting India in this healthcare challenge through our innovative and effective portfolio of breakthrough medicines," said Luca Visini, managing director - India. This is in addition to the donations being offered by Lilly to the Indian government.

"During the current surging COVID-19 pandemic, we have responded by issuing three voluntary licenses for baricitinib by pharmaceutical companies in India to accelerate its local manufacturing and distribution under best quality conditions. More licenses to additional Indian generic manufacturers are expected to be announced soon," Mr Visini added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Adding baricitinib to remdesivir reduces recovery time in COVID-19
14 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Baricitinib misses goal in Phase III hospitalized COVID-19 patient study
9 April 2021
Biotechnology
Baricitinib improved hair regrowth for alopecia patients in Phase III study
20 April 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze