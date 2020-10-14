Thursday 12 February 2026

Lilly latest to pause Phase III COVID-19 trial

Biotechnology
14 October 2020
lilly-location-big-1

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has become the latest drugmaker to announce a pause to its Phase III COVID-19 trial, albeit that this one is for a therapeutic rather than a vaccine.

The independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended pausing enrolment to the ACTIV-3 trial, an independent, National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored study in hospitalized patients testing bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) in combination with remdesivir.

This pause impacts the ACTIV-3 study of the Lilly neutralizing antibody, with all other studies continuing. The company’s other ongoing trials focus on earlier stages of COVID-19 disease or prophylaxis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Planned COVID-19 vaccine trials show level of research ahead
14 October 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly signs supply deal with US government over bamlanivimab
28 October 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly's COVID-19 MAb potential cost-effectiveness underscores payer support, says analyst
17 November 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly's antibody cocktail nabs FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19
10 February 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
Biotechnology
Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen shares soar on stellar results
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Developments at Nxera Pharma
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Competition in HIV treatment heating up
12 February 2026
Biotechnology
Chugai exercises option to license Araris tech for development of ADCs
12 February 2026
Biosimilars
Samsung Bioepis reaches settlement on Eylea biosimilar
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Merck’s Belén Garijo to become CEO of Sanofi
12 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Upstream Bio
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting biologics for severe inflammatory respiratory diseases. Its pipeline is anchored by verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor.


More Features in Biotechnology

Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
12 February 2026
Chugai exercises option to license Araris tech for development of ADCs
12 February 2026
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline via Ribo deal
12 February 2026
Citius inks EU distribution agreement for CTCL treatment
11 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze