Lilly latest to pause Phase III COVID-19 trial

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has become the latest drugmaker to announce a pause to its Phase III COVID-19 trial, albeit that this one is for a therapeutic rather than a vaccine.

The independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended pausing enrolment to the ACTIV-3 trial, an independent, National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored study in hospitalized patients testing bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) in combination with remdesivir.

This pause impacts the ACTIV-3 study of the Lilly neutralizing antibody, with all other studies continuing. The company’s other ongoing trials focus on earlier stages of COVID-19 disease or prophylaxis.