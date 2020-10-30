Lilly partners with Daiichi Sankyo for commercialization of migraine drug in Japan

The Japanese subsidiary of US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is partnering with Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) on the commercialization of galcanezumab in Japan.
Eli Lilly Japan has submitted a new drug application for the migraine treatment that is approved and marketed under the brand name Emgality by Lilly.
Under the terms of the agreement, Eli Lilly Japan will hold a marketing authorization for galcanezumab and Daiichi Sankyo will take charge of its distribution and sales after marketing approval. Both companies will provide healthcare professionals with information on the drug. Financial aspects of the accord have not been revealed.
Through the commercialization collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, which has a solid operating foundation in Japan based on the established position and global network in the fields of central nervous system diseases and pain management, Eli Lilly Japan will strengthen its system to provide healthcare professionals with proper information on galcanezumab after marketing approval. The two companies will closely work together through the commercialization collaboration for galcanezumab to help patients with migraine in Japan.
Galcanezumab is a monoclonal antibody with a new mode of action. It binds specifically to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), which is considered to be associated with migraine, and thereby inhibits binding of CGRP to its receptor. This drug was approved for the prevention of migraine in September 2018 in the USA and is currently used for patients with migraine in 20 countries across the world.
