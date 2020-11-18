Sunday 11 January 2026

Lilly's CGRP migraine drug gets the nod from NICE

Biotechnology
18 November 2020
US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced that the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Emgality (galcanezumab) as an option for the prevention of migraine in adults with episodic and chronic migraine in England and Wales.

The decision is based on clinical trials comparing Emgality with placebo, in which the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitor halved the number of monthly migraine headache days for up to 40% of adults with migraine who had previously tried three or more preventative medicines.

Gemma Jolly, Migraine Trust, head of information and support, said: “This is wonderful news for people living with this very painful and debilitating neurological condition. Both chronic and episodic migraine patients across England and Wales will be able to access an effective drug on the National Health Service that has been specifically designed to prevent migraine. Migraine significantly impacts the lives of those who live with it and access to this important new medication will be life-changing for many.”

