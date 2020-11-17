Sunday 11 January 2026

Lilly's COVID-19 MAb potential cost-effectiveness underscores payer support, says analyst

Biotechnology
17 November 2020
US pharma major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) monoclonal antibody (MAb) bamlanivimab is unlikely to face payer pushback, despite its broad label, after recent Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization (EUA), experts told Manasi Vaidya, pharma writer for the investigative news team at data and analytics company GlobalData.

Despite increased scrutiny on drug prices in the COVID-19 era, given the potential therapeutic and societal impact in stemming hospitalizations, bamlanivimab and other MAbs under FDA review could be considered cost effective.

Lilly’s bamlanivimab received an emergency use authorization (EUA) to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Lilly will be supplying 300,000 vials of 700mg bamlanivimab at a cost of $1,250 per vial.

