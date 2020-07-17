Lilly's mirikizumab bests Cosentyx in Phase III psoriasis trial

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) today announced that its mirikizumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19-subunit of interleukin (IL)23, met the primary and all key secondary endpoints versus placebo at Week 16 (superiority) and all key secondary endpoints versus Cosentyx (secukinumab) at Week 16 (non-inferiority) and Week 52 (superiority) in the OASIS-2 study.
OASIS-2 is a multicenter randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study comparing the efficacy and safety of mirikizumab to placebo and Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) $3.55 billion sales drug Cosentyx in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
The safety profile was consistent with previously disclosed results for mirikizumab and known safety findings of other drugs in the IL23p19 class. Mirikizumab is being studied for the treatment of immune diseases, including psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze