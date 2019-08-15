Lilly's Taltz bests Tremfya in psoriasis study

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has released data showing that its Taltz(ixekizumab) met the primary and all major secondary endpoints up to week 12 in the Phase IV IXORA-R study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Taltz versus rival drug Tremfya (guselkumab) in people living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO).

The IXORA-R trial is the first completed head-to-head (H2H) trial between an interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor and an IL-23/p19 inhibitor using the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) 100 score as the primary endpoint.

At 12 weeks, Taltz met the primary endpoint by demonstrating superiority in the proportion of patients achieving complete skin clearance compared to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen’s Tremfya as measured by PASI 100.