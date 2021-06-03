Monday 12 January 2026

Lilly's tirzepatide given big billing by analyst

Biotechnology
3 June 2021
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) could be on to a winner with tirzepatide, according to GlobalData.

The once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) recently demonstrated that it was able to not only reduce HbA1c levels in type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients, but also confer weight loss when compared to insulin glargine in the SURPASS-4 trial.

GlobalData believes that tirzepatide has the potential to achieve blockbuster status, if approved, by helping to address the growing epidemic in T2D, inducing significant weight loss, and continuing to outperform incumbent giants in head-to-head clinical trials.

