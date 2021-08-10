Monday 12 January 2026

Liminal BioSciences to sell Priority Review voucher for $105M

Biotechnology
10 August 2021
liminal_big

Shares of Canada’s Liminal BioSciences (Nasdaq: LMNL) shot up nearly 28% to $3.65 by close of trading on Monday, after it announced that, its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics (PBT) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $105 million.

The PRV was granted by the US Food and Drug Administration with the approval of Ryplazim (plasminogen, human-tvmh), for treatment of patients with plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenia).

Under the terms of the agreement, PBT will receive an upfront payment of $105 million on closing of the transaction. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of applicable waiting period under US antitrust clearance requirements. Under the terms of the previously announced share purchase agreement (SPA) entered into with Italy’s Kedrion dated June 22, 2021; Liminal Biosciences is entitled to retain an amount equal to 70% of the net sales proceeds of the sale of the PRV.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA greenlight for Liminal's Ryplazim
7 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Liminal BioSciences refiles for FDA approval of Ryplazim
8 September 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze