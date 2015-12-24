Limited growth predicted for hemophilia A and B recombinant therapies market

The market for hemophilia A and B recombinant therapies is set to experience limited growth over the next decade, according to market forecasts by GlobalData.

The research and consulting firm predicts that the treatment market value will grow from $5.4 billion in 2014 to $6.3 billion by 2024.

Fenix Leung, GlobalData’s oncology and hematology analyst, said: “Despite the availability of new, long-acting products designed to reduce injection frequency, hemophilia patients in the US and five major European countries are satisfied with established recombinant factor products. Overall, GlobalData expects modest uptake of long-acting Factor VIII products, while uptake of long-acting Factor IX products will be higher owing to the substantial dosing interval increase.”