Lineage jumps on deal with Genentech on OpRegen ophthalmology program

Biotechnology
21 December 2021
US biotech Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE: LCTX) and its subsidiary, Cell Cure Neurosciences, have entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) and its Genentech affiliate for the development and commercialization of a retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell therapy for the treatment of ocular disorders, including advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA).

News of the deal pushed Lineage’s shares up more than 21% to $2.57 by close of trading on Monday.

Genentech will assume responsibility for further clinical development and commercialization of Lineage’s OpRegen program, which currently is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa open-label, dose escalation clinical safety and efficacy study in patients with advanced dry AMD with GA. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Lineage will complete activities related to the ongoing clinical study, for which enrollment is complete, and perform certain manufacturing activities.

