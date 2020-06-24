Lion and Zelluna target viral cancers with natural killers

Norwegian natural killer cell specialist Zelluna Immunotherapy has agreed terms for a new research collaboration, with Singapore-based Lion TCR.

Zelluna has been led by chief executive Namir Hassan, formerly of UK-based Immunocore, since late 2019.

The Oslo-based company will work with Lion on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR)-based natural killer cell therapies (TCR-NK) for virally induced cancers.