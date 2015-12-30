Lixte Biotech out-licenses lead anti-cancer candidate LB-100 in Asia

US firm Lixte Biotechnology (OTCQB: LIXT) has granted an exclusive license of its lead anti-cancer compound, LB-100, for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in Asia to Taipei Medical University (TMU).
LB-100 is not currently approved for the treatment of HCC. Under the license, Taipei Medical University will determine the effectiveness of LB-100 against HCC in clinical trials conducted in compliance with both Taiwanese and American regulatory requirements. TMU will pay milestone and royalty payments to Lixte. Both parties recognize that development of improved therapy for HCC has been very challenging and that success cannot be guaranteed.
John Kovach, founder and president of Lixte, said: "LB-100 is a novel small molecule that in preclinical studies has activity against a number of different cancer types alone and, most prominently, in combination with cytotoxic drugs, including some known to be active against hepatocellular carcinoma. We welcome an opportunity to work with an outstanding group of investigators in Taiwan to assess the value of LB-100 against this all-too-common and devastating cancer."
