Sunday 11 January 2026

LogicBio out-licenses LB-001 in Greater China; inks deal in Japan

Biotechnology
27 April 2021
handshake

USA-based LogicBio Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LOGC) has announced a strategic collaboration and option agreement with China-based CANbridge Pharmaceuticals leveraging LogicBio’s gene editing and gene delivery platforms.

Under the agreement, LogicBio grants CANbridge and exclusive option to license in Greater China its investigational therapy LB-001, an in-vivo gene editing technology based on LogicBio's GeneRide platform for the potential treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).

The agreement also grants CANbridge a worldwide license for the adeno-associated virus (AAV) sL65, the first capsid produced from LogicBio's sAAVy platform, and development support on gene therapy candidates for the treatment of Fabry and Pompe disease plus two optional indications.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
US trade body reports on pharma opportunities and risks in China
11 January 2018
Biotechnology
Lyra Therapeutics sells rights for LYR-210 to LianBio
2 June 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca to pay record 660% premium for gene editing company
3 October 2022
Biotechnology
LogicBio's market value halves after FDA clinical hold
3 February 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze