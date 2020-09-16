Long-stalled US approval for Fotivda in sight

Cancer specialist AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) has published final overall survival (OS) results from the Phase III TIVO-3 study of tivozanib in kidney cancer.

Median OS was 16.4 months for tivozanib and 19.2 months for sorafenib. The firm previously announced that the trial met the primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS), with a median PFS of 5.6 months versus 3.9 months.

Chief executive Michael Bailey said: “For RCC patients who have relapsed or are refractory to multiple lines of therapy, the lack of well controlled clinical data to guide treatment decisions in this advanced relapsed/refractory population poses challenges for patients and treating physicians.”