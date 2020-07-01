Long-term data support positive impact for Givlaari

East Coast, USA-based Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has released more data from the Phase III ENVISION study of Givlaari (givosiran).

The data reinforce the long-term impact of Givlaari in people with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP), an orphan disease that can be life threatening.

Givlaari, the RNAi specialist’s second product after gene-silencing drug Onpattro (patisiran), was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2019, and in Europe in March 2020.