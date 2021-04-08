Long-term results on Oxbryta published in journal

US biopharma Global Blood Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GBT) has announced that The Lancet Haematology has published the complete analysis of 72-week data from the Phase III HOPE Study of Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

The results showed significant and sustained improvement in hemoglobin levels, reduction in hemolysis and improved overall health status in patients treated with Oxbryta.

"The HOPE Study represents a significant milestone in advancing the treatment of SCD"These findings support the long-term use of Oxbryta to reduce hemolytic anemia and hemolysis in SCD, potentially mitigating life-threatening complications of the condition.