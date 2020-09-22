Sunday 11 January 2026

Long-term vamorolone data published in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Biotechnology
22 September 2020
Swiss biopharma Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and its partner ReveraGen Biopharma have highlighted the publication of long-term clinical data on the safety, tolerability and efficacy of vamorolone in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

These 18-month treatment data extend previously published 24-week treatment results, and show a reduction of corticosteroid-specific side effects and sustained efficacy with vamorolone, including clinical improvement through the 18-month follow-up period.

This publication in the journal PLOS Medicine provides peer-reviewed and detailed open-label data in patients with DMD treated for 18 months with vamorolone.

