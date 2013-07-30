Lonza and BioWa sign research agreement with Pfizer

Swiss chemicals and drug company Lonza (SIX: LONN) and USA-based BioWa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan's Kyowa Hakko Kogyo (TYO: 4151), have signed a research agreement with US drug giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) allowing the use of the Potelligent technology CHOK1SV Cell Line in the research and development of multiple proprietary antibodies in Pfizer’s pipeline.

Potelligent CHOK1SV is a host cell line for manufacturing recombinant antibodies that combines BioWa’s engineered glycosylation Potelligent Technology with the advantages of Lonza’s industry leading GS Gene Expression System, which includes Lonza’s pre-eminent host cell line, CHOK1SV.