Monday 25 May 2026

Lonza and DiNAQOR enter strategic collaboration

Biotechnology
27 November 2019
lonza-big

Switzerland-based companies Lonza (VTX: LONN) and DiNAQOR, a global gene therapy platform firm, have announced a strategic collaboration to advance the latter’s  pre-clinical programs for the treatment of cardiac myosin-binding protein-C (MYBPC3) cardiomyopathies, a genetic condition that can result in heart failure.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Lonza will provide DiNAQOR pre-clinical, clinical and commercial production support for the company's lead preclinical program DiNA-001, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy program for patients with MYBPC3-linked cardiomyopathy. Lonza's state-of-the-art cell-and-gene-therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, USA, will handle all product supply for DiNA-001. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux to jump from Roche to top job at Lonza
8 June 2020
Biotechnology
Lonza to establish Cell- and Gene-Therapy Centers of Excellence to accelerate growth
14 February 2018
Biotechnology
Lonza to manufacture Mesoblast's first allogeneic cell therapy
17 October 2019
Biotechnology
Gamida Cell and Lonza ink manufacturing deal for omidubicel
19 June 2019


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 22, 2026
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 22, 2026
24 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA grants accelerated approval for Gilead’s Hepcludex
23 May 2026
Biotechnology
Datroway US approval in first-line metastatic TNBC announced
22 May 2026
Biotechnology
Assembly Biosciences prices $100 million offering
22 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
May batch of new medicines recommended for approval by EMA/CHMP
22 May 2026
Biotechnology
China's new therapy law has a loophole western biotech missed
22 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
Jascayd reinforces combination therapy shift in US pulmonary fibrosis treatment
22 May 2026


Company Spotlight

Incyte
A global biopharmaceutical company discovering, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in oncology, dermatology, and inflammation, anchored by its JAK inhibitor franchise.


More Features in Biotechnology

Datroway US approval in first-line metastatic TNBC announced
22 May 2026
Assembly Biosciences prices $100 million offering
22 May 2026
China's new therapy law has a loophole western biotech missed
22 May 2026
NICE recommends Genmab’s Tivdak
22 May 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze