Lonza and DiNAQOR enter strategic collaboration

Switzerland-based companies Lonza (VTX: LONN) and DiNAQOR, a global gene therapy platform firm, have announced a strategic collaboration to advance the latter’s pre-clinical programs for the treatment of cardiac myosin-binding protein-C (MYBPC3) cardiomyopathies, a genetic condition that can result in heart failure.
Under the terms of the collaboration, Lonza will provide DiNAQOR pre-clinical, clinical and commercial production support for the company's lead preclinical program DiNA-001, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy program for patients with MYBPC3-linked cardiomyopathy. Lonza's state-of-the-art cell-and-gene-therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, USA, will handle all product supply for DiNA-001. Financial terms were not disclosed.
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