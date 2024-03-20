Lonza to buy Genentech biologicals facility for $1.2 billion

Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the Genentech large-scale biologics manufacturing site in Vacaville, California (US) from Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) for $1.2 billion.

The Lonza move comes at a time that demand for capacity for commercial biologics is expected to remain high across the CDMO industry as innovative new therapies reach approval.