Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to April 16, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
18 April 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Among last week’s notable news, Biogen and Sage Therapeutics presented new data on their essential tremor candidate SAGE-324, which raised questions on tolerability. Roche and Regeneron released Phase III data confirming the efficacy of their COVID-19 antibody cocktail – casirivimab and imdevimab – for the treatment of this infection. In another disappointment in the COVID-19 space, Merck & Co said it is discontinuing development of MK-7110 as a treatment for hospitalized patients. In the latest investigation of thromboembolic events linked to novel coronavirus vaccines, the US Food and Drug Administration has launched a review of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 candidate. On the deal making front, the UK’s C4X Discovery signed an agreement with French pharma major Sanofi on an oral pre-clinical interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor program.

Sage’s technical tremor win fails to move

