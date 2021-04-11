Look back at pharma news in the week to April 9, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

In COVID-19 related news last week, Japan’s Takeda and Australia’s CSL Ltd reported that the project they are leading, dubbed CoVig-19 Plasma Alliance, had failed to meet Phase III goals, and is therefore concluded. AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, now called Vaxzevria, came under the spotlight last week regarding possible links to blood clots. On the regulatory front, Acadia Pharmaceuticals had a setback, as the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter (CRL) relating to its supplementary Biologics License (sBLA) for Nuplazid as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis. FibroGen revealed that some false data had been presented on its drug candidate roxadustat for the treatment of chronic kidney disease-associated anemia. Also, Provention Bio revealed problems with its regulatory filing for diabetes candidate teplizumab.

Takeda, CSL Behring fold big plasma alliance after Ph III flop