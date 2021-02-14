Look back at pharma news in the week to February 12, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
After various delays, the US Food and Drug Administration finally approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel), now branded Breyanzi, for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma. The FDA also gave the green light to Regeneron Pharmaceutical’s biological cholesterol-lowerer Evkeeza (evinacumab-dgnb). On the research front, shares of KalVista Pharma rocketed more than 140%after it released mid-term data on its hereditary angioedema candidate KVD900. Additionally, Gilead Sciences and Dutch partner Galapagos discontinued the Phase III trial of ziritaxestat, marking another blow to their collaboration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze