Look back at pharma news in the week to July 2, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
4 July 2021
US pharma major AbbVie revealed it has received a notification from the Food and Drug Administration relating to a regulatory delay for its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Rinvoq in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. Merck & Co last Tuesday gained European approval for blockbuster immune-oncology drug Keytruda, in the new indication of esophageal or GES carcinoma. USA-based biotech Orchard Therapeutics entered into a strategic collaboration with Dutch firm Pharming on its HSC gene therapy for hereditary angioedema, a life-threatening rare disorder. UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline on Friday announced an immuno-neurology deal worth a potential $2.2 billion with US biotech Alector, which hopefully will lead to treatments for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila last week applied for emergency use approval for its ZyCoV-D, a plasma DNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Rinvoq PDUFAs for PsA and AS delayed again

The FDA has informed AbbVie that the regulator would not meet the June target action dates for evaluating its JAK inhibitor Rinvoq for psoriatic arthritis (PSA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) due to the ongoing safety review pf Pfizer’s Xeljanz, noted SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges.

Biotechnology
Alector out-licenses Chinese rights to I-O candidate to Innovent
26 March 2020
Biotechnology
AbbVie files for added Rinvoq indications with FDA and EMA
2 June 2020
Biosimilars
Cadila Healthcare at the forefront of innovation in India, says analyst
2 June 2021
Biotechnology
Orchard grows team with commercial and legal leaders
21 March 2018


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


