Look back at pharma news in the week to March 12, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week, news related to COVID-19 included US pharma giant Merck & Co and biotech partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics releasing encouraging mid-stage data on molnupiravir, their antiviral treatment. Producing negative news, CytoDyn reported Phase III data on its COVID-10 candidate Vyrologix (leronlimab) in COVID-19. Elsewhere, US biotech bluebird bio released new analyses relating to LentiGlobin in cell therapy programs that the US Food and Drug Administration put on clinical hold due to a possible link with a case of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Also of note, after a long wait, AVEO Oncology last Wednesday finally gained FDA approval for its bladder cancer drug Fotivda (tivozanib).

Molnupiravir’s big day draws near