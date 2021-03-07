Look back at pharma news in the week to March 5, 2021

Two sets of research results attracted attention last week. US biotech Amgen and UK pharma major AstraZeneca last Monday released positive Phase III results for their tezepelumab, which could change the way asthma is treated. Also, last Wednesday, US Pharma major Eli Lilly and partner Incyte announced encouraging Ph III data on their JAK inhibitor Olumiant for alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. On Tuesday, G1 Therapeutics announced the start of the rollout with partner, Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim, of their new drug Cosela (trilaciclib) as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression. Amgen again hit the headlines last week, announcing that it is buying Five Prime – and its lead candidate bemarituzumab – for $1.9 billion.
The Phase III NAVIGATOR data presented at the Academy of Allergic Asthma & Immunology (AASAI) conference confirms the previously announced top-line results for Amgen and AstraZeneca’s tezepelumab and supports its approval in severe asthma patients, particularly those with low eosinophils (Eos), noted SVB Leerink Research analyst Geoffrey Porges.
