Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to May 14, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
16 May 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

Last week’s regulatory news included a US Food and Drug advisory committee vote equally for and against approval of ChemoCentryx’ vasculitis treatment candidate avacopan. Also, US vaccine developer Novavax last Monday announced that it is delaying the regulatory filing for its COVID-19 candidate NVX-CoV2373. Research news saw US biotech Curis presenting early-stage data for its CA-4948 for myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, which clearly pleased investors. On the negative side, Biogen released Phase II/III results for its cotoretigene toliparvovec (BIIB112) in a retinal disease that failed to meet its primary endpoint.

ChemoCentryx’ future in doubt as avacopan foundation crumbles

After Friday’s split adcom vote on ChemoCentryx’ avacopan in ANCA-associated vasculitis, even the sell-side seems to have given up on the project’s prospects of approval, commented Madeleine Armstrong writing on Evaluate Vantage. And a glance at the group’s pipeline shows little else to get excited about.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Expansion of rare renal disease deal takes value beyond $100 million
14 February 2017
Pharmaceutical
ChemoCentryx and Vifor move goalposts on avacopan
24 January 2019
Biotechnology
Biogen buys rights to investigational 'game-changing' stroke drug
12 May 2021
Biotechnology
Sales forecast for Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine
9 April 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze