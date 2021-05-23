Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to May 21, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
23 May 2021
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week, US biotech Sarepta Therapeutics impressed with early-stage data on SRP-9001, a gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy under development with Roche. GlaxoSmithKline reported positive results from a Phase II trial of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine being developed with Medicago. Ahead of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting next month, Bristol Myers Squibb last Wednesday outlined its planned presentations, with a strong focus on its next-generation checkpoint blocker relatlimab, which has implications for Immutep. Also, Eli Lilly released new data on tirzepatide compared to insulin glargine in type 2 diabetes patients.

Sarepta finds faith in big batch gene therapy data

