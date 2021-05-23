Look back at pharma news in the week to May 21, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week, US biotech Sarepta Therapeutics impressed with early-stage data on SRP-9001, a gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy under development with Roche. GlaxoSmithKline reported positive results from a Phase II trial of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine being developed with Medicago. Ahead of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting next month, Bristol Myers Squibb last Wednesday outlined its planned presentations, with a strong focus on its next-generation checkpoint blocker relatlimab, which has implications for Immutep. Also, Eli Lilly released new data on tirzepatide compared to insulin glargine in type 2 diabetes patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze