Look back at pharma news in the week to October 1, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
Among significant news last week, US biotechs Incyte and Syndax Pharmaceuticals signed a deal with an upfront payment of $117 million for the chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) candidate axatilimab. Biohaven Pharmaceutical suffered a setback last Monday, with the Phase III failure of its multiple system atrophy (MSA) candidate verdiperstat. AstraZeneca has exercized the option of its newly acquired Alexion unit to acquire Caelum Biosciences and its rare disease drug CAEL-101. US pharma giant Merck & Co hit the headlines on two fronts; first by confirming rumors that it had agreed an $11.5 billion bid to buy Acceleron Pharma and then with strong Phase III results for its oral antiviral molnupiravir in the treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
