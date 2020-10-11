Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to October 9, 2020

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
11 October 2020
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s notable news included Bristol Myers Squibb making a further push into the cardiovascular arena with a $13.1 billion bid for MyoKardia and its drug mavacamten. Australia’s Mesoblast suffered a setback with the US Food and Drug Administration issuing a complete response letter (CRL) on its graft versus host disease candidate Ryoncil. Coronavirus was never out of sight, with the European Medicines Agency using its emergency program of rolling reviews for two COVID-10 vaccines: AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 and also Pfizer and BioNTech’s BNT-162b2. Also, despite warnings from the Trump administration, the FDA last week issued guidelines on the submission and review of COVID-19 vaccine that contain provisions that would prevent any such products being cleared before the November 3 presidential elections. On the research front, Axovant Gene Therapies released new Phase II data on its Parkinson’s disease candidate AXO-Lenti-PD that investors did not view as positive as the company.

Bristol Myers bets big on MyoKardia

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
MyoKardia soars on positive mavacamten news
8 August 2017
Biotechnology
Sanofi opts out of MyoKardia assets
3 January 2019
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca bags EC deal for 400 million AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine doses
14 August 2020
Biotechnology
Progress on BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2
7 September 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze