Monday 12 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to September 10, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
12 September 2021
tpl-big

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell

Significant news last week included Swiss pharma giant Novartis deciding to halt a trial of its iscalimab in the prevention of organ rejection in kidney transplant patients as it showed less efficacy than tacrolimus. US biotech BioMarin suffered a setback last Monday, when the Food and Drug Administration issued a clinical hold on the Phase I/II trial of its phenylketonuria candidate BMN 307. Roche’s Genentech unit signed a deal that could cost it more than $3 billion with US cell therapy specialist Adaptimmune. And last Wednesday, France’s Sanofi announced its fourth M&A deal this year, agreeing a $1.9 billion acquisition of US biopharma company Kadmon Holdings and its recently FDA-approved transplant drug Rezurock.

Novartis pushes on with iscalimab after transplant disappointment

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Adaptimmune rises as partner takes up option on NY-ESO T-cell therapy
7 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
Promising early stage data for novel immunosuppression candidate
6 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA green light for Rezurock in chronic graft-versus-host disease
17 July 2021
Biotechnology
BioMarin gene therapy shows positive Phase III results in hemophilia A
12 January 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze