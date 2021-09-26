Look back at pharma news in the week to September 24, 2021 September 27, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell

News in the past week saw the US Food and Drug Administration announcing a number of significant approvals. First, an FDA advisory committee voted to limit booster COVID-19 jabs with Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty only for older and at-risk people, that was later countered by a different decision from the CDC. Also, Denmark’s Genmab and US biotech Seagen gained FDA approval for their cervical cancer drug Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin). US biotech Incyte received FDA backing for Opzelura, its topical formulation of Jakafi, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. And Incyte also received an additional approval form the US regulator for its top-selling drug Jakafi for chronic graft-versus -host disease. Also of note, French ophthalmology specialist Nicox announced negative results from a mid-stage trial of its NCX-4251 in the treatment of blepharitis.

Narrowed VRBPAC vote for Pfizer/BioNTech highlights limits of booster opportunity for Moderna