Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to September 24, 2021 September 27, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
26 September 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell

News in the past week saw the US Food and Drug Administration announcing a number of significant approvals. First, an FDA advisory committee voted to limit booster COVID-19 jabs with Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty only for older and at-risk people, that was later countered by a different decision from the CDC. Also, Denmark’s Genmab and US biotech Seagen gained FDA approval for their cervical cancer drug Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin). US biotech Incyte received FDA backing for Opzelura, its topical formulation of Jakafi, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. And Incyte also received an additional approval form the US regulator for its top-selling drug Jakafi for chronic graft-versus -host disease. Also of note, French ophthalmology specialist Nicox announced negative results from a mid-stage trial of its NCX-4251 in the treatment of blepharitis.

Narrowed VRBPAC vote for Pfizer/BioNTech highlights limits of booster opportunity for Moderna

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Lilly returns Jakafi rights to Incyte, which now amends deal with Novartis
7 April 2016
Biotechnology
Jakafi closer to nabbing new GVHD approval
23 July 2020
Biotechnology
CDC/ACIP booster jab recommendations at odds with FDA decision
25 September 2021
Biotechnology
Positive Phase II results for Nicox' NCX 470 in glaucoma trial
1 July 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze