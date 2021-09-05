Look back at pharma news in the week to September 3, 2021

Significant clinical trial news last week included AC Immune and Roche subsidiary Genentech reporting encouraging Phase II data on their Alzheimer’s disease candidate semorinemab, while Japan’s Takeda presented Phase III results for its myeloid leukemia hopeful pevonedistat that failed to meet study endpoints. Among regulatory news, Chinese biotech BeiGene received a second US Food and Drug Administration approval for Brukinsa, this time for the treatment of Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia. Also, the FDA finally released its much-anticipated review of JAK inhibitors, with damaging warnings on the safety of drugs, such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz, AbbVie’s Rinvoq and Eli Lilly’s Olumiant.
These days mixed data in Alzheimer’s disease are enough to send a company’s stock rocketing. Monday, AC Immune was the beneficiary after claiming a win in the Phase II LAURIET trial of its tau-targeting agent semorinemab, commented Madeleine Armstrong writing on Evaluate Vantage.
